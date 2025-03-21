Hamas Blamed for Gaza Conflict Resurgence
The United States held Hamas responsible for recent casualties in the Gaza Strip during a United Nations Security Council meeting. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea claimed every death could have been avoided if Hamas had accepted a peace proposal last Wednesday.
The United States has firmly attributed the resurgence of violence and resulting fatalities in the Gaza Strip to the actions of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. This stance was articulated during a United Nations Security Council meeting.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, asserted that Hamas bears the full burden of responsibility for reigniting conflict in Gaza. Shea emphasized that the continuation of hostilities and the resultant deaths could have been prevented.
The ambassador shared that a peace proposal was put forth by the U.S. last Wednesday and suggested that compliance from Hamas could have averted the tragic loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
