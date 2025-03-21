Left Menu

Hamas Blamed for Gaza Conflict Resurgence

The United States held Hamas responsible for recent casualties in the Gaza Strip during a United Nations Security Council meeting. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea claimed every death could have been avoided if Hamas had accepted a peace proposal last Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:17 IST
Hamas Blamed for Gaza Conflict Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has firmly attributed the resurgence of violence and resulting fatalities in the Gaza Strip to the actions of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. This stance was articulated during a United Nations Security Council meeting.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, asserted that Hamas bears the full burden of responsibility for reigniting conflict in Gaza. Shea emphasized that the continuation of hostilities and the resultant deaths could have been prevented.

The ambassador shared that a peace proposal was put forth by the U.S. last Wednesday and suggested that compliance from Hamas could have averted the tragic loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025