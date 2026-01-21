Kyiv in Crisis: Winter Woes Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, roughly 60% of residents are experiencing power outages and approximately 4,000 buildings remain unheated as a harsh winter descends. The situation follows a series of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure.

Amid these dire conditions, US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing peace efforts. Despite a yearlong diplomatic push, the conflict continues unabated.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called on alliance nations to provide crucial air defense systems to support Ukraine against aerial threats. As international crises unfold, efforts for peace and stability in Ukraine remain front and center.