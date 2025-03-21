State Secrets Debate: Trump Administration's Tangle Over Venezuelan Deportations
President Donald Trump's administration is contemplating invoking 'state secrets privilege' in a legal tussle over deportation flights carrying Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador. Chief Judge James Boasberg demands more information, leading to friction with the Justice Department. The debate highlights potential legal and political fallout.
- United States
Top officials from President Donald Trump's administration are currently debating whether to declare a 'state secrets privilege' concerning deportation flights of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, as requested by a federal judge. The Justice Department conveyed this consideration ahead of an anticipated court hearing on Friday.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged in a legal filing that there are active Cabinet-level discussions regarding Chief Judge James Boasberg's request for further details. Boasberg has pressed the Trump administration to submit more comprehensive information or assert that divulging such details jeopardizes state secrets, a stance the administration sees as an 'unnecessary judicial fishing' effort. The judge criticized the administration's limited response, leaving open the possibility of contempt proceedings.
The administration's legal team submitted Blanche's affidavit just hours before Friday's hearing in Washington. Since transferring numerous Venezuelan immigrants under an old law, the administration now faces legal scrutiny, with Judge Boasberg having previously ordered a halt to flights mid-air. The situation has incited calls for Boasberg's impeachment, although Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts labelled such measures inappropriate.
