Left Menu

High-Stakes Maritime Dispute Leads to Arrest of Tug Vessels

Two tug vessels, Ocean Jade and Ocean Morganite, have been detained at Paradip Port following a court order in a maritime dispute. The case involves Alphard Maritime Limited, which claims dues of Rs 428 crore from the sale of seven tug vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:12 IST
High-Stakes Maritime Dispute Leads to Arrest of Tug Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has ordered the arrest of two tug vessels, Ocean Jade and Ocean Morganite, at Paradip Port, following a legal dispute over significant financial claims. The vessels were detained under the presence of local sub-judge Chinmayee Panda.

This legal action stems from an admiralty suit filed by Alphard Maritime Limited. The company is seeking compensation for dues allegedly owed from the sale and purchase of seven tug vessels, amounting to Rs 428 crore.

The court emphasized the necessity of the arrest to ensure the relief sought in the suit is not negated, mandating the vessels remain under detention until further judicial orders are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025