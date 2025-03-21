High-Stakes Maritime Dispute Leads to Arrest of Tug Vessels

The Orissa High Court has ordered the arrest of two tug vessels, Ocean Jade and Ocean Morganite, at Paradip Port, following a legal dispute over significant financial claims. The vessels were detained under the presence of local sub-judge Chinmayee Panda.

This legal action stems from an admiralty suit filed by Alphard Maritime Limited. The company is seeking compensation for dues allegedly owed from the sale and purchase of seven tug vessels, amounting to Rs 428 crore.

The court emphasized the necessity of the arrest to ensure the relief sought in the suit is not negated, mandating the vessels remain under detention until further judicial orders are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)