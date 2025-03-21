FBI's Shift in Focus: Domestic Terrorism Takes a Backseat

The FBI is curtailing its commitment to domestic terrorism investigations, reallocating its resources and scrapping key tracking tools. According to insider information, these adjustments signify a deprioritization of right-wing extremist threats under FBI Director Kash Patel's leadership.

Amid persistent warnings from U.S. officials about the dangers posed by domestic violent extremists, experts like Jacob Ware from the Council on Foreign Relations express concern. They believe such shifts might weaken the FBI's ability to monitor and disrupt plots by white supremacists and militia groups, despite the bureau's assertion of its ongoing dedication to fighting various forms of terrorism.

The changes come amid a broader narrative shift within the Trump administration, which has redirected the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces to assist with immigration crackdowns. This has sparked debates about the allocation of law enforcement resources and raised questions about potential political influence in the bureau's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)