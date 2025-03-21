Left Menu

Calls for Pentagon to Limit Military Flights After Fatal Collision

Ten Democratic lawmakers are urging the Pentagon to reduce military training flights in Washington, D.C., following a fatal midair collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter. They stress the importance of implementing safety systems like ADS-B in military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:19 IST
Calls for Pentagon to Limit Military Flights After Fatal Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pressing appeal, ten Democratic lawmakers have called upon the Pentagon to scale back military training flights in the Washington, D.C., area. This request follows the tragic January collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities.

The lawmakers emphasized the necessity for the Department of Defense to adopt the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system in military aircraft. This critical safety measure was notably absent during the incident.

Representative Don Beyer, alongside fellow Democrats, highlighted the importance of conducting military training flights outside the densely populated National Capital Region for enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025