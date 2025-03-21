Calls for Pentagon to Limit Military Flights After Fatal Collision
Ten Democratic lawmakers are urging the Pentagon to reduce military training flights in Washington, D.C., following a fatal midair collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter. They stress the importance of implementing safety systems like ADS-B in military operations.
In a pressing appeal, ten Democratic lawmakers have called upon the Pentagon to scale back military training flights in the Washington, D.C., area. This request follows the tragic January collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities.
The lawmakers emphasized the necessity for the Department of Defense to adopt the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system in military aircraft. This critical safety measure was notably absent during the incident.
Representative Don Beyer, alongside fellow Democrats, highlighted the importance of conducting military training flights outside the densely populated National Capital Region for enhanced safety measures.
