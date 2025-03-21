Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Army Personnel in Ladakh

Two Army personnel, Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar, died in a road accident in Ladakh. The accident occurred on Thursday, and Fire and Fury Corps paid tribute to the soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and offering condolences to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two Army personnel lost their lives in a road accident in Ladakh as reported by officials on Friday.

Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar were the unfortunate victims of an accident while traveling in a vehicle on Thursday, according to a senior official's statement.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps expressed their condolences and saluted the fallen soldiers, recognizing their supreme sacrifice and extending support to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

