Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Army Personnel in Ladakh

In a tragic incident, two Army personnel lost their lives in a road accident in Ladakh as reported by officials on Friday.

Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar were the unfortunate victims of an accident while traveling in a vehicle on Thursday, according to a senior official's statement.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps expressed their condolences and saluted the fallen soldiers, recognizing their supreme sacrifice and extending support to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)