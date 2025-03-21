Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Army Personnel in Ladakh
Two Army personnel, Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar, died in a road accident in Ladakh. The accident occurred on Thursday, and Fire and Fury Corps paid tribute to the soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and offering condolences to the bereaved families.
In a tragic incident, two Army personnel lost their lives in a road accident in Ladakh as reported by officials on Friday.
Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar were the unfortunate victims of an accident while traveling in a vehicle on Thursday, according to a senior official's statement.
The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps expressed their condolences and saluted the fallen soldiers, recognizing their supreme sacrifice and extending support to the grieving families.
