Tragic End: Woman Succumbs to Head Injury after Indore Incident

A 24-year-old woman, Bhavana Singh, died in Indore after being shot in the head. Abandoned at a hospital by five men, police are investigating the incident. A house linked to the case revealed evidence of a party, and a man named Ashu is being sought as a suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old woman named Bhavana Singh succumbed to a head injury at an Indore hospital after she was found with a bullet lodged in her head. Five men, who initially took her to the hospital, fled the scene immediately after admitting her.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya reported that Lasudia police, upon being alerted by hospital management, traced a crucial piece of evidence—a key with a chain—to a house in Mahalaxmi Nagar. The house, found in disarray, bore signs of a party including liquor bottles and evidence of spilled blood.

Lasudia police station in charge, Taresh Soni, stated that ongoing investigations reveal Bhavana Singh frequented the house rented by friends in RR Building. They are pursuing a suspect named Ashu, identified as a friend of the deceased, who allegedly discharged a country-made pistol that led to the fatal injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

