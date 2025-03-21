Left Menu

ED Arrests Former PFI Trainer in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen, a former physical trainer for the Popular Front of India, for his alleged involvement in money laundering activities to fund the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Investigations revealed that PFI's physical education classes were a facade for illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:41 IST
ED Arrests Former PFI Trainer in Money Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen, a former physical trainer associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). His arrest follows a series of raids conducted in Tamil Nadu and other states.

The ED alleges that PFI's purported physical education classes served as a front for providing arms training. Jainullabudeen was reportedly involved in significant financial transfers linked to the SDPI, which the ED claims were disguised as legitimate donations but were actually illicit funds funneled to the party.

This development follows the agency's previous actions, including the arrest of SDPI's national president and the seizure of assets worth Rs 61.72 crore. The Centre banned the PFI in September 2022, citing its involvement in terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025