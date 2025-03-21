ED Arrests Former PFI Trainer in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen, a former physical trainer associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). His arrest follows a series of raids conducted in Tamil Nadu and other states.

The ED alleges that PFI's purported physical education classes served as a front for providing arms training. Jainullabudeen was reportedly involved in significant financial transfers linked to the SDPI, which the ED claims were disguised as legitimate donations but were actually illicit funds funneled to the party.

This development follows the agency's previous actions, including the arrest of SDPI's national president and the seizure of assets worth Rs 61.72 crore. The Centre banned the PFI in September 2022, citing its involvement in terrorist activities.

