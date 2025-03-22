Ukraine Condemns Russia's 'Despicable Act' of Forcing Legal Status Changes
Ukraine has accused Russia of forcing Ukrainians in occupied regions to change their legal status or face expulsion. This move is perceived as part of Russia's broader strategy of discrimination and forced displacement. Ukraine plans to report this to the International Criminal Court as evidence of war crimes.
Ukraine has accused Russia of exerting illegal pressure on Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories to alter their legal status or leave, escalating tensions between the two nations.
On Thursday, Russia issued a decree requiring Ukrainians residing there "without legal grounds" to address their status by September 10, 2023, an action Ukraine's foreign ministry has branded as a "despicable act."
President Vladimir Putin's decree applies to Ukrainians living in several regions, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Kyiv intends to present these developments as further evidence of war crimes to the International Criminal Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
