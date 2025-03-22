Left Menu

Crypto Clash: SEC's Bold New Regulatory Move

The U.S. SEC's crypto task force convened a public meeting to evaluate how securities laws apply to digital assets. Led by Hester Peirce, the task force considered whether a new regulatory framework is necessary, amidst debates on the Trump administration's overhaul of cryptocurrency regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force held its inaugural public meeting with experts on Friday, diving deep into how existing securities laws should be applied to digital assets. This comes as the Trump administration aims to reshape the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies.

Key figures at the roundtable included former SEC officials and current industry stakeholders. The task force, spearheaded by Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, seeks to draft new rules and guidance for the crypto sector. "Spring signifies new beginnings, and we have a new beginning here," Peirce stated, marking the commission's renewed approach to crypto regulation.

The crypto industry has long been at odds with regulators over the application of federal securities laws to digital tokens. With President Trump seeking to reverse the previous administration's regulatory crackdown, the SEC's next steps are watched closely. The task force debated the need for a separate regulatory framework for crypto tokens, while some commissioners warned against diluting protections by creating distinct rules for cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

