‘The poison of racism continues to infect our world’, Guterres warns on International Day

21 March marks the adoption of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and honours the legacy of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre, when South African police opened fire on a peaceful protest against apartheid, killing 69 people.

A toxic legacy

Despite decades of progress, racism remains a threat, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned in a message marking the occasion.

“The poison of racism continues to infect our world – a toxic legacy of historic enslavement, colonialism and discrimination. It corrupts communities, blocks opportunities, and ruins lives, eroding the very foundations of dignity, equality and justice,” he said in the message read by his Chef de Cabinet, Courtenay Rattray, at a General Assembly commemoration.

He described the International Convention as a “powerful, global commitment” to eradicating racial discrimination urging everyone to turn this vision into reality.

“On this International Day, I call for universal ratification of the Convention, and for States to implement it in full,” his message continued, urging business leaders, civil society and individuals to take a stand.

“This is our shared responsibility.”

Matching words with action

General Assembly President Philémon Yang also emphasised need of translating the Convention – an international legal instrument – into action.

“As with all other legal instruments, ambition must translate into implementation and action,” he said, urging sustained political will and global solidarity.

“Let us ensure that dignity, equality, and justice are not vague aspirations but substantive realities…we must all stand against racism, and build a world where equality is not just promised but practiced – for everyone, everywhere,” Mr. Yang said.

Meanwhile, Ilze Brands Kehris, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, warned of rising xenophobia, hate speech and divisive rhetoric worldwide.

“Racism still permeates our institutions, social structures and everyday life in all societies,” she said, cautioning that racial and ethnic groups continue to be targeted, isolated and scapegoated.

A moment to reflect

Also speaking in the Assembly, Sarah Lewis, founder of Vision & Justice initiative, underscored the importance of Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, as the blueprint to eliminate racism and protecting human rights

She said that many societies were built on racial discrimination and warned that such practices undermine future progress and harm everyone.

“When are we going to give up the lie that there is any basis for the idea that anyone is better than anyone else on the basis of race, colour, national origin or ethnic origin,” she asked ambassadors.

Youth as agents of change

A recurring theme throughout the commemoration was crucial role of young people in shaping solutions.

General Assembly President Yang emphasised the need to empower the youth, not only to protect them from discrimination but to enable them to become agents of change.

“Their voices must shape the policies and solutions that lead to a just and inclusive society,” he emphasised.

Echoing this, Ms. Brands Kehris highlighted the power of education in dismantling racism.

“If we practice racism, we teach racism,” she said, urging everyone to correct injustices so future generations can learn from example.

She also highlighted that acknowledging historical injustices are essential to dismantling systemic racism, and fostering reconciliation, healing and equality.