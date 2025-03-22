European Trio Urge Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

The governments of Germany, France, and Britain have jointly urged an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the critical need for humanitarian access to be restored by Israel.

In a collaborative statement, the foreign ministers insisted on the reintroduction of water and electricity and ensuring access to medical facilities and emergency medical evacuations, aligning with international humanitarian laws.

The statement also pressured Palestinian Hamas militants to release the Israeli hostages they are holding.

(With inputs from agencies.)