Legal Clash: Press Freedom vs. U.S. Government Cuts

Voice of America employees have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that a shutdown of U.S.-funded news agencies violates their First Amendment rights. The suit challenges the U.S. Agency for Global Media's decision to furlough over 1,300 employees and cut funding for key news services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 05:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Voice of America employees, alongside journalists and unions, have taken legal action against the Trump administration in New York. They claim that the closure of U.S.-funded news agencies infringes on their First Amendment rights to journalistic freedom.

The lawsuit asserts that the U.S. Agency for Global Media, under acting director Victor Morales and Special Adviser Kari Lake, breached several laws by furloughing more than 1,300 staff and drastically cutting funding for various news services last Saturday.

The workers seek a court order to reverse the decision, arguing the shutdown poses a threat to press freedom and democracy globally. The U.S. Agency for Global Media has not commented on the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

