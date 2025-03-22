Left Menu

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

The US State Department has banned Argentina's former President Cristina Fernández and her planning minister, Julio Miguel De Vido, over corruption accusations. They were convicted of embezzling millions through public works contracts. A tribunal upheld Fernández’s six-year prison sentence and a lifetime political ban, though she denies all allegations.

The United States State Department has taken decisive action against Cristina Fernández, the former President of Argentina, banning her from entering the country. The ban also applies to her planning minister, Julio Miguel De Vido, and their family members.

The decision follows allegations of significant corruption during Fernández's time in office, where she and De Vido supposedly orchestrated bribery schemes related to public works contracts, reportedly leading to millions being stolen from the Argentine government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted multiple court convictions against the pair to support the US's stance.

Further complicating Fernández's legal battles, a tribunal in Argentina recently upheld a six-year prison sentence and a lifetime political office ban. The US government emphasizes its commitment to fighting global corruption, reaffirming accountability against those in power who misuse their positions for personal gain.

