US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

The United States State Department has taken decisive action against Cristina Fernández, the former President of Argentina, banning her from entering the country. The ban also applies to her planning minister, Julio Miguel De Vido, and their family members.

The decision follows allegations of significant corruption during Fernández's time in office, where she and De Vido supposedly orchestrated bribery schemes related to public works contracts, reportedly leading to millions being stolen from the Argentine government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted multiple court convictions against the pair to support the US's stance.

Further complicating Fernández's legal battles, a tribunal in Argentina recently upheld a six-year prison sentence and a lifetime political office ban. The US government emphasizes its commitment to fighting global corruption, reaffirming accountability against those in power who misuse their positions for personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)