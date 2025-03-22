Trump's Media Shutdown Sparks Legal Battle over First Amendment Rights

In a dramatic move against U.S.-funded media, Voice of America journalists and unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging violations of First Amendment rights due to the abrupt shutdown of various news agencies.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media, under acting director Victor Morales and Special Adviser Kari Lake, placed over 1,300 employees on leave and ceased funding critical agencies last week. This decision, part of a broader initiative by President Trump and Elon Musk to reduce federal expenditure, has sparked significant controversy.

The lawsuit warns that this closure could strengthen authoritarian regimes globally by leaving many regions devoid of unbiased news sources. An official statement from the U.S. Agency for Global Media remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)