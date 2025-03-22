Clashes Erupt in Nagpur: 14 More Arrested Amid Continued Tensions

In a continued crackdown following recent violence in Nagpur, authorities have apprehended 14 more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 105. Among those detained on Friday are 10 juveniles, confirmed a senior police official.

The unrest stemmed from rumors that a sacred 'chadar' was desecrated during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Consequently, several new FIRs have been lodged related to these incidents.

Police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal highlighted that strategic decisions, including lifting parts of the curfew, are under consideration pending a high-level review meeting. Meanwhile, various steps are being taken to restore order, as the violence has left 33 police officers, including three of Deputy Commissioner rank, injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)