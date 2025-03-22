Left Menu

Legal Battle Unfolds in Thane: Man Accused of Forgery in Bail Plea

A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against Krishna Peinurkar for allegedly submitting false documents with his bail application. The police, acting on a court official's complaint, have charged him under multiple sections of the law. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

A legal case has emerged in Thane district, Maharashtra, where a man is accused of submitting fabricated documents along with his pre-arrest bail plea, police revealed on Saturday.

The incident came to light following a complaint by a court official, leading to the registration of a case against Krishna Peinurkar. He faces charges under sections related to cheating, forgery, and providing false evidence as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

According to authorities, Peinurkar applied for bail on February 18, attaching falsified affidavits and documents. The documents' authenticity was challenged during verification, prompting a probe which is currently underway. No arrests have been made in the case thus far.

