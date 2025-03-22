U.S. Slams Door on Argentine Leader Amid Corruption Scandal

The United States State Department has imposed a travel ban on former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, citing her involvement in serious corruption during her presidency.

Alongside her, former planning minister Julio Miguel De Vido and their families have also been prohibited from entering the U.S., following accusations of benefiting from bribery schemes linked to public works contracts.

Multiple courts have found the pair guilty of corruption, with a six-year sentence and a permanent political ban already upheld against Fernandez in her home country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to combating global corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)