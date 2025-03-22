BJP MLA Criticizes J&K Government Over Solid Waste Management Concerns

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in protest, citing dissatisfaction with the government's response to his inquiries on scientific solid waste management.

Sharma pressed for details on waste disposal at Kot Bhalwal village in his Jammu North constituency, voicing concerns over potential health risks to local residents. He was dissatisfied with the government's assurance that no such risks existed, leading to his walkout.

Despite plans for an Integrated Solid Waste Management project, approved with a Rs 74.41 crore budget and a two-year timeline, Sharma criticized the government's approach as 'non-serious' towards the pressing issue of waste management.

