Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Tongue Injury Case in Jhalawar

A domestic dispute in Jhalawar escalated when Ravina Sain injured her husband, Kanhayalal Sain, by biting off part of his tongue. The incident led to her attempting self-harm. A case has been filed, and the victim is receiving treatment. Statements from Kanhayalal are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhalawar | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Jhalawar district, a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, resulting in severe injuries. Ravina Sain (23) allegedly bit off a portion of her husband Kanhayalal Sain's (25) tongue during a late-night altercation. The couple, married for one-and-a-half years, reportedly engaged in frequent arguments.

The incident, reported to police on Friday, saw Kanhayalal rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Jhalawar Medical College Hospital. Doctors have indicated that the tongue injury could potentially be repaired. Police have registered a case under sections 115(2) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, informed Assistant Sub-Inspector Brijraj Singh.

Following the altercation, Ravina Sain reportedly attempted self-harm but was dissuaded by family members. The case was lodged based on a complaint by Kanhayalal's brother, with further investigations underway. Police added that Kanhayalal's statements have yet to be recorded, pending his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

