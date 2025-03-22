Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Tongue Injury Case in Jhalawar
A domestic dispute in Jhalawar escalated when Ravina Sain injured her husband, Kanhayalal Sain, by biting off part of his tongue. The incident led to her attempting self-harm. A case has been filed, and the victim is receiving treatment. Statements from Kanhayalal are pending.
In a dramatic turn of events in Jhalawar district, a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, resulting in severe injuries. Ravina Sain (23) allegedly bit off a portion of her husband Kanhayalal Sain's (25) tongue during a late-night altercation. The couple, married for one-and-a-half years, reportedly engaged in frequent arguments.
The incident, reported to police on Friday, saw Kanhayalal rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Jhalawar Medical College Hospital. Doctors have indicated that the tongue injury could potentially be repaired. Police have registered a case under sections 115(2) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, informed Assistant Sub-Inspector Brijraj Singh.
Following the altercation, Ravina Sain reportedly attempted self-harm but was dissuaded by family members. The case was lodged based on a complaint by Kanhayalal's brother, with further investigations underway. Police added that Kanhayalal's statements have yet to be recorded, pending his recovery.
