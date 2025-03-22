Violence in Nagpur Claims Life of Welder Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari, a 40-year-old welder, died from injuries sustained during violent protests in Nagpur. The unrest erupted over false rumors of religious desecration. His family was unaware of the incident details until notified by the hospital.
A 40-year-old welder, Irfan Ansari, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during violent unrest in Nagpur earlier this week, hospital authorities reported.
Ansari was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, where he died at 1:20 pm on Saturday. He had sustained severe head injuries and a fractured leg.
The violence, involving stone-pelting and arson, erupted due to rumors of sacrilege, triggering widespread tension. Ansari's family learned of his grave condition only after being contacted by the hospital.
