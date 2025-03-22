Left Menu

Violence in Nagpur Claims Life of Welder Irfan Ansari

Irfan Ansari, a 40-year-old welder, died from injuries sustained during violent protests in Nagpur. The unrest erupted over false rumors of religious desecration. His family was unaware of the incident details until notified by the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:30 IST
Violence in Nagpur Claims Life of Welder Irfan Ansari
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old welder, Irfan Ansari, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during violent unrest in Nagpur earlier this week, hospital authorities reported.

Ansari was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, where he died at 1:20 pm on Saturday. He had sustained severe head injuries and a fractured leg.

The violence, involving stone-pelting and arson, erupted due to rumors of sacrilege, triggering widespread tension. Ansari's family learned of his grave condition only after being contacted by the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025