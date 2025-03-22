Violence in Nagpur Claims Life of Welder Irfan Ansari

A 40-year-old welder, Irfan Ansari, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during violent unrest in Nagpur earlier this week, hospital authorities reported.

Ansari was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, where he died at 1:20 pm on Saturday. He had sustained severe head injuries and a fractured leg.

The violence, involving stone-pelting and arson, erupted due to rumors of sacrilege, triggering widespread tension. Ansari's family learned of his grave condition only after being contacted by the hospital.

