Daring Heist and Shooting Stir Up Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle perpetrated a daring robbery and shooting at a dhaba in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, striking fear across the community. On Friday night, the robbers targeted Pradeep Guleria's eatery, ordering food while covertly aiming to steal from the cash register.

When Guleria confronted them, they resorted to gunfire, injuring him before escaping with cash and an LED TV. Authorities confirmed that the injured owner is receiving treatment at a Nerchowk medical facility. A detailed investigation is underway, led by a specially formed police team.

The alarming incident highlights rising crime waves in the area, following a similar shooting incident involving ex-MLA Bamber Thakur. Local opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur has pledged to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, reflecting the growing concern over safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)