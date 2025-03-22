Shattered Childhoods: UN Report Reveals Deepening Crisis for Ukraine’s Children After Three Years of War

A harrowing new report from the United Nations Human Rights Office lays bare the devastating toll that three years of full-scale war have taken on Ukraine’s children, exposing widespread human rights violations, physical and psychological trauma, and an uncertain future for millions of minors caught in the crossfire of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, children have suffered on an unprecedented scale. The report, released today by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, documents how relentless violence, forced displacement, and systemic repression in occupied areas have left children scarred and stripped of fundamental rights.

Deadly Impact of the Conflict

Between February 2022 and December 2024, the UN Human Rights Office verified the deaths of 669 children and injuries to at least 1,833 more. These numbers reflect only verified incidents, meaning the true toll is likely significantly higher. The vast majority of casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas, including missiles, artillery strikes, and drone attacks.

Of the confirmed casualties, 521 children were killed and 1,529 injured in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. In areas currently under Russian occupation, at least 148 children lost their lives and 304 were injured. The widespread presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance further exacerbates the risks, posing an enduring threat to the safety and mobility of children long after fighting subsides.

Waves of Displacement and Family Separation

The war has displaced millions across Ukraine and beyond. As of December 2024, an estimated 737,000 children were internally displaced within Ukraine, often living in temporary shelters or with host families under challenging conditions. An additional 1.7 million children fled the country as refugees, many separated from their fathers due to conscription laws or other circumstances.

This large-scale displacement has fractured families and communities, disrupted childhood development, and exposed children to heightened risks of exploitation, abuse, and human trafficking.

Children Under Occupation: A Disturbing Reality

In areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces, children are particularly vulnerable. The report reveals that, especially in the early months following the invasion, Russian armed forces carried out acts of violence against civilians, including children. These incidents included indiscriminate shelling, raids, and arbitrary detentions that violated international humanitarian law.

The UN also verified the transfer of at least 200 children—many from orphanages or institutional care—either within occupied territories or into the Russian Federation during the first year of the invasion. These acts, committed without proper legal safeguards or parental consent, may constitute war crimes under international law. However, due to lack of access to the Russian Federation and some occupied areas, the UN has been unable to assess the full scale of these actions.

Identity Suppression and Educational Repression

Following the unlawful annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia in late 2022, occupying authorities introduced sweeping reforms aimed at erasing Ukrainian national identity. The imposition of Russian citizenship has been accompanied by a mandatory Russian curriculum in schools, the elimination of Ukrainian-language education, and the introduction of military-patriotic training and pro-war propaganda.

“These actions are not just a violation of international law—they represent a direct assault on the cultural identity and human rights of Ukrainian children,” said High Commissioner Türk.

The report criticizes these policies as systematic violations of international humanitarian law, which obliges occupying powers to protect the rights of children, preserve their national identity, and ensure the continuity of education in their native language.

Ukraine’s Education Under Siege

Across Ukraine, the education system has been battered by the war. At least 1,614 attacks have damaged or destroyed schools, and the threat of further violence looms large. In response, the Ukrainian government has implemented emergency measures, including hybrid and online learning models. However, frequent air raid alarms, damage to school infrastructure, and ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have severely disrupted educational access.

As of late 2024, more than a third of Ukrainian children attend school either fully or partially online. Yet recurring power outages and internet disruptions have left many children without consistent access to learning, further setting back academic progress and widening the education gap.

“After three years of war, the long-term consequences for Ukraine’s children are coming into stark focus,” the report states. “Educational setbacks are diminishing future employment prospects and the ability of children to fully realize their potential.”

Call for Justice and Recovery

The UN Human Rights Office emphasized the importance of accountability, both for the crimes already committed and for the structural violations impacting children in occupied territories. The report calls for international support to help restore education, mental health services, and family reunification efforts, while also urging immediate cessation of hostilities and respect for international law.

“Ukrainian children have endured war in all its forms: as direct victims of violence, as displaced refugees, and as targets of a coercive system aimed at reshaping their identity,” Türk said. “Reclaiming their rights, their identities, and their future must be central to the path forward.”

Looking Ahead

The UN urges the international community to prioritize the protection and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children in both humanitarian and legal responses to the war. This includes expanding access to mental health care, rebuilding educational infrastructure, ensuring family reunification, and prosecuting those responsible for violations of children's rights.

As the conflict enters its fourth year, the children of Ukraine remain among its most tragic casualties—survivors of violence they did not choose, fighting to reclaim lives stolen by war.