Delhi's Dark Net: Busting the Illegal Immigration and Document Forgery Ring
Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal immigration network, arresting eight Bangladeshis and their Indian accomplices. The network provided illegal immigrants with fake documents and facilitated cross-border money transfers. Police seized multiple forged identity documents, revealing a widespread operation assisted by local Indian nationals. Investigations continue under forgery and immigration charges.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a complex illegal immigration network. The operation led to the arrest of eight Bangladeshi nationals and several Indian accomplices responsible for facilitating unlawful stays through forged documents. The network also engaged in cross-border money laundering activities using digital apps, police said on Saturday.
Authorities revealed that the syndicate manufactured fake identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, enabling immigrants to secure jobs and government services. Key figures, such as Md Moinuddin, were pivotal in document forgery, while forex agents managed illicit fund transfers to Bangladesh, utilizing a hawala-like system, officials noted.
The illegal activities have raised significant implications for national security. A wealth of forged documents was recovered during the operation, underlining the network's reach. Legal proceedings are underway with charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act, and the Aadhaar Act. Investigations are ongoing.
