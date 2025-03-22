Delhi's Dark Net: Busting the Illegal Immigration and Document Forgery Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a complex illegal immigration network. The operation led to the arrest of eight Bangladeshi nationals and several Indian accomplices responsible for facilitating unlawful stays through forged documents. The network also engaged in cross-border money laundering activities using digital apps, police said on Saturday.

Authorities revealed that the syndicate manufactured fake identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, enabling immigrants to secure jobs and government services. Key figures, such as Md Moinuddin, were pivotal in document forgery, while forex agents managed illicit fund transfers to Bangladesh, utilizing a hawala-like system, officials noted.

The illegal activities have raised significant implications for national security. A wealth of forged documents was recovered during the operation, underlining the network's reach. Legal proceedings are underway with charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act, and the Aadhaar Act. Investigations are ongoing.

