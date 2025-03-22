Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Death of HPPCL Engineer: Demand for CBI Inquiry Intensifies

Himachal Pradesh Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur, alongside BJP members, visited Vimal Negi's family, advocating for a CBI investigation into Negi's death. His family claims foul play, alleging Negi faced harassment at work. Despite pleas for inquiry, the state government resists CBI intervention, fueling public discontent.

Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:38 IST
The mystery surrounding the death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has intensified as demands for a CBI investigation gather steam. Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur and BJP leaders met Negi's grieving family, who allege his death was not a suicide but murder.

The family claims Negi faced undue pressure and harassment from his seniors, contributing to his death. Negi, reported missing earlier, was found dead in Bilaspur. Protests erupted outside the HPPCL office in Shimla as family members demand an impartial inquiry, suspecting foul play.

Accusations have been made against top HPPCL officials for pressuring Negi into wrongdoing. While some officials have faced administrative actions, the demand for a CBI probe remains firm. Despite BJP's pressure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appears reluctant to involve the central agency, prompting broader concerns about transparency.

