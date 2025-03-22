Left Menu

M23 Rebels Reposition for Peace in Eastern Congo

The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, will reposition their forces from Walikale in eastern Congo, following recent territorial gains. This move supports peace efforts amidst the conflict influenced by Rwanda's 1994 genocide and mineral wealth competition. A ceasefire declared in February underpins the rebels' decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:54 IST
M23 Rebels Reposition for Peace in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Rwanda-supported M23 rebels are strategically repositioning their forces from the recently captured town of Walikale in eastern Congo. This calculated withdrawal aligns with peace efforts and a ceasefire agreement established earlier this year, according to a statement from the rebel alliance shared on social media platform X.

Since January, the M23 faction has gained control of significant areas in eastern Congo, including its two largest cities, deepening the ongoing conflict. This unrest finds its roots in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the lucrative battle over mineral resources. Ceasefires and regional summits have been repeatedly attempted, though previous efforts were marred by ceasefire violations.

While a senior alliance member described the repositioning as a chance to facilitate peace, a lack of clarity surrounds the M23's subsequent movements. The Congolese army has yet to comment formally, though skepticism remains high among officials regarding the genuineness and permanence of the rebels' tactical withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

