Controversy in Pakistan: Blasphemy Charges Spark Outrage

An FIR was filed against over 50 Ahmadi community members under Pakistan's blasphemy laws for offering Friday prayers, amid rising extremist pressure. The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the incident, highlighting violations of human rights, and demanded the dismissal of charges and protection for Ahmadis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Punjab province, Pakistan, the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against more than 50 members of the Ahmadi community has sparked significant controversy. The charges fall under blasphemy laws, as these individuals were accused of performing Friday prayers, an act currently forbidden for Ahmadis under existing laws.

The situation escalated when the radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) besieged Ahmadi worship sites across several cities, including Faisalabad. Allegations arose following a complaint by Muhammad Amanullah, who claimed the Ahmadis were conducting prayers mimicking Muslim customs.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) lambasted the actions, asserting that such measures violate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Pakistan's Constitution. JAP spokesperson Aamir Mahmood called for legal action to protect Ahmadis and demanded the government dismiss what they termed as unfounded charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

