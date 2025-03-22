Left Menu

Drone Intrusion Sparks Security Alert at AIIMS

A drone crashed into a residential building at the AIIMS campus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district, triggering a security alert due to the campus's 'no-flying zone' designation. Police seized the drone, filed an FIR, and started an investigation. The incident has raised security concerns.

  • India

A drone crash at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district has heightened security concerns, officials reported Saturday.

The device fell onto a residential building inside the 'no-flying zone' campus, causing an alert. Police quickly responded after residents reported the incident Friday night.

Vijaypur police seized the drone from the building's roof. An FIR is filed, and ongoing investigations look into potential violations of law. Authorities stress the importance of adhering to no-fly regulations in sensitive areas.

