Drone Intrusion Sparks Security Alert at AIIMS

A drone crash at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district has heightened security concerns, officials reported Saturday.

The device fell onto a residential building inside the 'no-flying zone' campus, causing an alert. Police quickly responded after residents reported the incident Friday night.

Vijaypur police seized the drone from the building's roof. An FIR is filed, and ongoing investigations look into potential violations of law. Authorities stress the importance of adhering to no-fly regulations in sensitive areas.

