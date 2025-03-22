Punjab in Turmoil: Colonel's Beating Sparks Public Outcry

The political tension in Punjab escalated after the alleged beating of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by police in Patiala, bringing the state's law-and-order issues into the spotlight. The Congress party condemned the act and pressed for the immediate arrest of those involved, urging the investigation to be transferred to the CBI.

At a press briefing, Congress ex-servicemen cell head Rohit Chaudhary and AICC Punjab affairs secretary Alok Sharma criticized the AAP government, claiming it had left the state vulnerable to drug mafias. They held the government accountable for the incident and alleged attempts to cover it up, calling for the removal of Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh for obstruction.

The colonel's wife, joined by ex-servicemen, protested outside the Patiala deputy commissioner's office, demanding justice. This came after a new FIR was filed, as a Special Investigation Team delves into the case. The clash, sparked by a parking dispute, occurred near Government Rajindra Hospital, further deepening public discontent with the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)