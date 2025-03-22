Left Menu

Jal Shakti Abhiyan: National Initiative Sparks Water Conservation Revolution

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025' campaign, emphasizing the need for water conservation as a national movement. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of public participation and rainwater conservation, aiming to tackle future water scarcity in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:15 IST
The Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil inaugurated the nationwide 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025' campaign in Panchkula, advocating for heightened water conservation efforts. He underscored the necessity of turning water conservation into a mass movement, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

During the event, Patil stressed the critical need for water conservation, warning that future generations will evaluate us based on our water usage. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, called for collective efforts to mitigate water scarcity concerns, stressing the importance of preserving rainwater and public participation in the initiative.

Emphasizing Haryana's dependence on neighboring states for water, Saini urged residents to pledge their support for the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan.' Highlighting India's limited fresh water resources against its massive population, he touted the campaign as vital for both present and future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

