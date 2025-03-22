Himachal Pradesh to Intensify Fight Against ‘Chitta’ Drug Trade

The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to introduce a bill featuring stringent provisions to curb the 'chitta' drug trade, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced during a recent assembly session. The move highlights the state's commitment to tackling the drug problem vigorously.

During the session, a Congress-led private member resolution saw Kewal Singh Pathania advocating for a firm policy to eradicate 'chitta', commonly known as adulterated heroin. With the PIT-NDPS Act already in force, authorities are empowered to detain suspects for up to six months.

In a symbolic gesture against the opposition's 'Rengta Himachal' slogan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cited a 30% reduction in 'chitta' consumption over three years. Nonetheless, opposition figure Jai Ram Thakur compared the state's situation to the film "Udta Punjab," stressing the necessity for heightened efforts.

Pathania emphasized 'zero tolerance' towards the drug trade, requesting that staff postings in border areas be limited. He also advocated for additional funding for youth sports activities to divert potential drug users. However, BJP members, including Trilok Jamwal and Dilip Thakur, expressed concerns about the adequacy of measures taken so far, urging stronger actions such as confiscating properties of those involved in the trade and opposing cannabis cultivation.

