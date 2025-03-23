Forest Rights Milestone: Jammu and Kashmir Allocates Land to Tribes

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced the distribution of over 65,490 kanals of forest land to scheduled tribes like Gujjars and Bakerwals, marking a significant implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the Union Territory.

Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana, responding to an Assembly query, stated that while 64,706.72 kanals were distributed among the scheduled tribes (STs), 784.19 kanals were allocated to other traditional forest dwellers. Out of the total, Rajouri and Poonch districts saw the highest allocation, with STs largely receiving titles in Jammu region, although claims were largely rejected due to insufficient proof.

The distributive effort highlighted uneven land title issuance across districts, with no forest land allotted to STs in Srinagar and minimal issuance in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Udhampur, and Kulgam districts, emphasizing a need for more equitable allocation.

