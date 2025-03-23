Left Menu

Forest Rights Milestone: Jammu and Kashmir Allocates Land to Tribes

The Jammu and Kashmir government has distributed over 65,490 kanals of forest land to scheduled tribes including Gujjars and Bakerwals. However, 39,906 out of 46,090 claims for the same have been rejected due to insufficient evidence. The majority of land titles were issued in Jammu, with Rajouri and Poonch leading the count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:29 IST
Forest Rights Milestone: Jammu and Kashmir Allocates Land to Tribes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced the distribution of over 65,490 kanals of forest land to scheduled tribes like Gujjars and Bakerwals, marking a significant implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the Union Territory.

Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana, responding to an Assembly query, stated that while 64,706.72 kanals were distributed among the scheduled tribes (STs), 784.19 kanals were allocated to other traditional forest dwellers. Out of the total, Rajouri and Poonch districts saw the highest allocation, with STs largely receiving titles in Jammu region, although claims were largely rejected due to insufficient proof.

The distributive effort highlighted uneven land title issuance across districts, with no forest land allotted to STs in Srinagar and minimal issuance in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Udhampur, and Kulgam districts, emphasizing a need for more equitable allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025