Tragedy Strikes at Las Cruces Park Car Show: Three Dead, 15 Injured

A tragic incident at an unauthorized car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, left three people dead and 15 others injured following a shooting involving multiple weapons. Authorities are investigating the attack, seeking public assistance in identifying suspects. The event has raised concerns over crime and gun violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lascruces | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the desert city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, a tragic shooting at an unauthorized car show resulted in three fatalities and 15 injuries, authorities said. The incident, involving multiple shooters and weapons, unfolded at Young Park, where more than 200 attendees were present.

Police officials report that two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy perished in the chaos, while others sustained injuries in the crossfire. The Las Cruces Police Department, alongside state law enforcement and federal agencies, has launched an investigation, urging the public to provide videos or tips to aid in identifying suspects.

The incident has rekindled debates over crime and gun control within New Mexico, as lawmakers continue to address these persistent issues. Local leaders and residents alike have expressed both grief and a call for unity in the aftermath of the senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

