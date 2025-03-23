Tragedy Strikes at Las Cruces Park Car Show: Three Dead, 15 Injured

In the desert city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, a tragic shooting at an unauthorized car show resulted in three fatalities and 15 injuries, authorities said. The incident, involving multiple shooters and weapons, unfolded at Young Park, where more than 200 attendees were present.

Police officials report that two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy perished in the chaos, while others sustained injuries in the crossfire. The Las Cruces Police Department, alongside state law enforcement and federal agencies, has launched an investigation, urging the public to provide videos or tips to aid in identifying suspects.

The incident has rekindled debates over crime and gun control within New Mexico, as lawmakers continue to address these persistent issues. Local leaders and residents alike have expressed both grief and a call for unity in the aftermath of the senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)