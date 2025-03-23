Tensions Rise: Interception of Yemeni Projectile by Israel
The Israeli military announced the successful interception of a projectile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory. This incident marks a further escalation in tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:05 IST
In a bid to protect its territory amid growing regional tensions, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen on Sunday.
The projectile, associated with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, was stopped before breaching Israeli airspace, highlighting escalating hostility in the region.
This interception by Israel underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and the Houthi forces, exacerbating regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Border Tensions Reignite: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rocket Interceptions
Israeli military says it launched a ''limited ground operation'' in northern Gaza to retake part of key corridor, reports AP.
Missile Interception: Rising Tensions in Middle East Conflict
The Israeli military says Palestinians will no longer be allowed to enter northern Gaza from the south, reports AP.
Israeli military orders people to evacuate eastern Gaza after wave of strikes, reports AP.