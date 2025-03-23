Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Interception of Yemeni Projectile by Israel

The Israeli military announced the successful interception of a projectile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory. This incident marks a further escalation in tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:05 IST
Tensions Rise: Interception of Yemeni Projectile by Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to protect its territory amid growing regional tensions, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen on Sunday.

The projectile, associated with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, was stopped before breaching Israeli airspace, highlighting escalating hostility in the region.

This interception by Israel underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and the Houthi forces, exacerbating regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025