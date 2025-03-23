Starmer's Vision: Europe's Role in Defence and Security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of European nations shouldering a greater share of their defence responsibilities, aligning with U.S. President Trump's concerns. In an interview with the New York Times, he highlighted the necessity of reevaluating defence and security strategies.

Starmer is actively working to create a multinational military force dubbed the 'coalition of the willing.' This initiative aims to ensure the security of Ukraine's skies, ports, and borders after any potential peace settlements are achieved.

Despite maintaining a 'good relationship' with President Trump on a personal level, Starmer noted the disorienting effect of Trump's actions, such as imposing tariffs on British steel and his treatment of Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, on international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)