Harmony Hope: Paving the Path to Peace in Manipur

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed optimism for a swift progression in the peace process within the conflict-ridden Manipur. Speaking at an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court, Meghwal emphasized the importance of regaining stability, enabling the state's development and contribution to 'Viksit Bharat.'

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, alongside Supreme Court judges, including Justice B R Gavai, attended the function. The delegation arrived in Manipur a day prior, visiting relief camps to interact with internally displaced individuals and inaugurating several aid camps virtually from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district.

Justice Gavai urged unified efforts to reinstate peace in Manipur. He expressed hope that the ongoing ethnic tension, which emerged in May 2023 between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills, will soon be resolved with support from various government facets. The conflict has resulted in over 250 casualties and displaced thousands.

