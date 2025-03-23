Optimism in Adversity: Constitutional Guidance in Manipur
Supreme Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh emphasized that Manipur's challenges can be managed through adherence to constitutional values. During a visit by a judicial delegation, optimism was observed among the locals, despite recent ethnic tensions. The visit included interactions with displaced persons and the inauguration of various support camps.
Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court highlighted on Sunday that adherence to constitutional values can help overcome challenges in Manipur. Speaking during a ceremony marking the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court, he noted the Constitution's guidance during difficult times.
A delegation of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B R Gavai, visited Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Saturday, noting the optimism among the local populace. Justice Singh remarked on the vibrant community and rich traditions in Churachandpur, highlighting its contribution to the legal system.
Encouraging the public to uphold the nation's strength, Justice Singh assured lawyers that diligence and sincerity will be recognized. The judicial delegation visited relief camps and inaugurated a legal services camp, medical camp, and legal aid clinic in Churachandpur, amid ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023.
