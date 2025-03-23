Nighttime Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Fire

A recent large-scale drone attack on Kyiv, blamed on Russian forces, has left at least three people dead, including a 5-year-old child, Ukrainian officials reported. Fires erupted in high-rise buildings throughout the capital, with emergency services responding to multiple affected districts.

Ukraine's air force claimed Russian forces launched 147 drones targeting various parts of the country overnight. Although 97 drones were destroyed, 25 reached or attempted to reach their targets. This strikes as global diplomatic discussions to end the longstanding conflict unfold, with crucial talks scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

Despite peace negotiations, attacks persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed heightened aggressive tactics from Russia, urging for new strategies to pressure Moscow into ending the warfare. Meanwhile, Ukraine faces relentless air raid alerts, causing panic and extensive destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)