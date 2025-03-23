Left Menu

Nighttime Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Fire

A drone attack on Kyiv resulted in at least three deaths, including a child. The assault aligns with intensifying diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Despite ongoing peace efforts, Ukraine reports widespread damage and civilian casualties due to continuous aerial strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:12 IST
Nighttime Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent large-scale drone attack on Kyiv, blamed on Russian forces, has left at least three people dead, including a 5-year-old child, Ukrainian officials reported. Fires erupted in high-rise buildings throughout the capital, with emergency services responding to multiple affected districts.

Ukraine's air force claimed Russian forces launched 147 drones targeting various parts of the country overnight. Although 97 drones were destroyed, 25 reached or attempted to reach their targets. This strikes as global diplomatic discussions to end the longstanding conflict unfold, with crucial talks scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

Despite peace negotiations, attacks persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed heightened aggressive tactics from Russia, urging for new strategies to pressure Moscow into ending the warfare. Meanwhile, Ukraine faces relentless air raid alerts, causing panic and extensive destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025