Left Menu

Brothers Apprehended for Heinous Crime Over Wage Dispute in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two brothers, Monu and Yogender, for allegedly murdering their co-worker Malkhan due to a dispute over unpaid wages. The crime was uncovered following an investigation involving over 55 CCTV cameras. The brothers confessed to attacking Malkhan with a brick, leading to his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST
Brothers Apprehended for Heinous Crime Over Wage Dispute in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Delhi Police have apprehended two brothers, Monu and Yogender, accused of murdering their co-worker over a wage dispute.

The duo was tracked down to Anand Parbat after sifting through footage from over 55 CCTV cameras. The case came to light on March 17 when an unidentified body was found near the railway in Sarai Rohilla.

The deceased, identified as Malkhan from Uttar Pradesh, had suffered head injuries. The brothers have confessed to attacking him with a brick, enraged over unpaid wages, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025