Brothers Apprehended for Heinous Crime Over Wage Dispute in Delhi
Delhi Police have arrested two brothers, Monu and Yogender, for allegedly murdering their co-worker Malkhan due to a dispute over unpaid wages. The crime was uncovered following an investigation involving over 55 CCTV cameras. The brothers confessed to attacking Malkhan with a brick, leading to his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST
Country: India
- India
In a shocking development, Delhi Police have apprehended two brothers, Monu and Yogender, accused of murdering their co-worker over a wage dispute.
The duo was tracked down to Anand Parbat after sifting through footage from over 55 CCTV cameras. The case came to light on March 17 when an unidentified body was found near the railway in Sarai Rohilla.
The deceased, identified as Malkhan from Uttar Pradesh, had suffered head injuries. The brothers have confessed to attacking him with a brick, enraged over unpaid wages, as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
