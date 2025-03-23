Collector's Midnight Rides Spark Controversy in Sanjay Tiger Reserve

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an investigation following accusations against Sidhi district's collector, Swarochish Somavanshi. The collector stands accused of repeatedly entering the core area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in violation of wildlife protection laws, according to allegations made by activist Ajay Dube.

Dube claims that Somavanshi has disregarded the Wildlife Act and guidelines prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). He alleges that Somavanshi makes weekly visits to the tiger reserve in his private Gypsy, encroaching upon the habitats of the big cats alongside his companions.

Sanjay Tiger Reserve's field director, Amit Kumar, confirmed that an investigation is being led by Majholi Sub Divisional Officer Narendra Ravi. However, Somavanshi has not responded to attempts to contact him regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)