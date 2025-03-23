Left Menu

Collector's Midnight Rides Spark Controversy in Sanjay Tiger Reserve

A probe is underway in Madhya Pradesh after accusations surfaced against Sidhi district's collector, Swarochish Somavanshi, for illegal excursions into Sanjay Tiger Reserve's core area. Activist Ajay Dube alleges violations of wildlife guidelines, including pressure on forest officials and unauthorized safaris into protected tiger habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated an investigation following accusations against Sidhi district's collector, Swarochish Somavanshi. The collector stands accused of repeatedly entering the core area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in violation of wildlife protection laws, according to allegations made by activist Ajay Dube.

Dube claims that Somavanshi has disregarded the Wildlife Act and guidelines prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). He alleges that Somavanshi makes weekly visits to the tiger reserve in his private Gypsy, encroaching upon the habitats of the big cats alongside his companions.

Sanjay Tiger Reserve's field director, Amit Kumar, confirmed that an investigation is being led by Majholi Sub Divisional Officer Narendra Ravi. However, Somavanshi has not responded to attempts to contact him regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

