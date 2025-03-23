Undercover Van Drama: Drug Bust in Barmer

In a dramatic turn of events, Barmer authorities uncovered an elaborate smuggling operation involving a cash van lookalike. The vehicle was strategically concealed on a farm, monitored by a dummy CCTV camera, and carried illegal poppy husk for distribution.

Specially crafted to mimic an official government cash van, the vehicle bore the inscription 'Government of India' and was equipped with a dummy surveillance camera, a move aimed at deflecting suspicion. Inside, police discovered a uniform typically worn by security personnel, a 12 bore rifle, and seven cartridges.

While the main suspects, including Naresh Kumar Purohit, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Vishnoi, and Surendra Vishnoi evaded capture, officials continue their search. Authorities report that the accused regularly used the vehicle for nighttime drug supply runs, skillfully hiding it in a nondescript farm room to avoid detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)