Crisis in Gaza: Fleeing Under Fire as Conflict Escalates

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the death of a prominent Hamas leader, Salah al-Bardaweel, according to the militant group. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with over 50,000 Palestinian casualties reported over the last 18 months.

Following a brief ceasefire, hostilities have resumed with renewed intensity. Multiple airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah and Khan Younis, have left at least 30 Palestinians dead. Civilians are now on the move, attempting to escape the violence as the Israeli military intensifies its campaign.

Israeli forces have surrounded Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, warning residents and facilitating evacuations. With the situation deteriorating rapidly, international voices are raising alarms about the potential for a humanitarian crisis, as aid restrictions threaten to push Gaza towards famine.

