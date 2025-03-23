Left Menu

Tragic Murder of Young Girl Shocks Rajasthan

A 13-year-old girl named Jahnvi was brutally murdered in Banswara, Rajasthan. An unidentified attacker slit her throat and stole her jewelry. The crime occurred while her family was away. Police are investigating with forensic and canine assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banswara(Rj) | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:49 IST
Tragic Murder of Young Girl Shocks Rajasthan
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl faced a harrowing fate in Banswara district, Rajasthan, when an unidentified assailant murdered her and stole her nose and ear jewelry.

The victim, Jahnvi, daughter of Lalji Patidar from Paloda town, was found dead by her family upon their return from the farm.

Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Paliwal stated that a forensic team and dog squad have been deployed to assist in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025