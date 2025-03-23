Tragic Murder of Young Girl Shocks Rajasthan
A 13-year-old girl named Jahnvi was brutally murdered in Banswara, Rajasthan. An unidentified attacker slit her throat and stole her jewelry. The crime occurred while her family was away. Police are investigating with forensic and canine assistance.
A 13-year-old girl faced a harrowing fate in Banswara district, Rajasthan, when an unidentified assailant murdered her and stole her nose and ear jewelry.
The victim, Jahnvi, daughter of Lalji Patidar from Paloda town, was found dead by her family upon their return from the farm.
Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Paliwal stated that a forensic team and dog squad have been deployed to assist in the investigation.
