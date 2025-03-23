Hamas Rejects Peace Deal, Ignites Gaza Conflict
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the Hamas militant group is responsible for reigniting conflict in Gaza by rejecting an 'acceptable deal.' Witkoff emphasized the U.S. support for Israel.
Hamas has been identified as the key instigator in the latest outbreak of violence in Gaza, following its rejection of a proposed agreement aimed at restoring peace in the region. The decision to turn down what was described as an 'acceptable deal' has fueled renewed hostilities.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff pointed the finger at Hamas for the resurgence of conflict, making clear that the responsibility lies with them. The rejection of diplomatic efforts has thwarted potential progress toward stability in the region.
The United States, represented by Witkoff, reaffirmed its unwavering support for Israel amidst the escalating tensions. He reiterated the U.S. commitment to standing by its ally as the situation in Gaza continues to unfold.
