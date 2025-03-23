Ganglord Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Moved to Assam Jail Under Tough Anti-Drug Laws

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been relocated from Punjab to Assam under the strict PIT-NDPS Act. Accused in high-profile cases, Bhagwanpuria's relocation aims to sever criminal ties and hinder narcotics operations stretching from India to Canada, the US, and Pakistan.

Detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bhagwanpuria's criminal involvement spans 128 cases, including the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Previously lodged in Punjab's Bathinda Jail, he was moved to Central Jail in Silchar, Assam, in a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies. Bhagwanpuria's activities have long raised alarms, with evidence of orchestrating criminal acts from jail using mobile technology.

This decisive action illustrates the government's unwavering commitment to eradication efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative. The preventive detention policy under the PIT-NDPS Act targets dismantling jail-based drug syndicates and maintaining prison integrity, with the recent shift of Bhagwanpuria being a significant stride in this nationwide anti-drug war.

(With inputs from agencies.)