Left Menu

Ganglord Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Moved to Assam Jail Under Tough Anti-Drug Laws

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, linked to 128 criminal cases, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and moved from Punjab to Assam. His transfer aims to disrupt international narcotics links and dismantle jail-based drug syndicates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:17 IST
Ganglord Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Moved to Assam Jail Under Tough Anti-Drug Laws
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been relocated from Punjab to Assam under the strict PIT-NDPS Act. Accused in high-profile cases, Bhagwanpuria's relocation aims to sever criminal ties and hinder narcotics operations stretching from India to Canada, the US, and Pakistan.

Detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bhagwanpuria's criminal involvement spans 128 cases, including the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Previously lodged in Punjab's Bathinda Jail, he was moved to Central Jail in Silchar, Assam, in a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies. Bhagwanpuria's activities have long raised alarms, with evidence of orchestrating criminal acts from jail using mobile technology.

This decisive action illustrates the government's unwavering commitment to eradication efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative. The preventive detention policy under the PIT-NDPS Act targets dismantling jail-based drug syndicates and maintaining prison integrity, with the recent shift of Bhagwanpuria being a significant stride in this nationwide anti-drug war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025