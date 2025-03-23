Left Menu

Major Terrorist Hideout Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces discovered a significant terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering weapons and explosives. The joint operation by Rashtriya Rifles and local police led to the seizure of assault rifles, ammunition, and heroin. Explosive devices were safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

Updated: 23-03-2025 21:37 IST
Major Terrorist Hideout Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces made a significant breakthrough on Sunday by uncovering a major terrorist hideout in the remote forests of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation led to the discovery of an extensive cache of arms and explosives.

Conducted jointly by Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of local police, the operation took place in Sarabara, near Sangla top. Authorities found three AK assault rifles, 23 magazines, 922 rounds of ammunition, seven grenades, four IEDs, and various explosive-related materials. Additionally, 200 grams of heroin were seized.

Despite the significant recovery, no arrests were made during the day-long operation. The explosive materials were later destroyed on-site by experts from the bomb disposal squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

