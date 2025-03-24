Left Menu

Israeli Strike Targets Key Hamas Militant in Gaza

An Israeli military strike in southern Gaza targeted a key Hamas militant near Nasser Hospital. Palestinian medics reported five casualties from the attack. The Israeli military did not disclose the identity of the targeted individual.

A significant military operation by Israeli forces in southern Gaza has led to the targeting of a key Hamas militant, according to an official statement released by the military. The strike occurred near Nasser Hospital.

Palestinian medical officials reported that five individuals were killed as a result of the strike. This incident marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas in the region.

The Israeli military refrained from disclosing the identity of the targeted militant, maintaining operational secrecy regarding the specifics of the strike's objective.

