Escalating Cross-Border Dilemma: Afghan Children Seek Refuge in Pakistan
Fifty-three Afghan children who entered Pakistan illegally through the Khyber district were returned to Afghanistan. Seeking work, these children cut border fencing. Officials at the Torkham border facilitated their return. Incidents of such crossings are rising, with around 700 attempts daily.
- Pakistan
In a concerning trend, fifty-three Afghan children were returned to Afghanistan after illegally entering Pakistan through the Khyber district, an official confirmed.
The children reportedly breached the border fence, seeking work in Pakistan. On Sunday, they were handed over to Afghan authorities.
Officials stationed at the Torkham border noted an alarming rise in such crossings, with approximately 700 attempts occurring daily.
