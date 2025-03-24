Left Menu

Financial Headlines Shake Global Markets

The Financial Times highlights key economic events: Wood Group extends takeover talks with Sidara, the National Grid chief calms Heathrow power concerns, Malaysia curbs Nvidia chip export to China under U.S. pressure, and James Hardie acquires Azek for $8.75 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:36 IST
In today's pivotal financial news, Wood Group is extending its takeover negotiations with Sidara, a Dubai-based company, after previous attempts to consolidate six months prior did not materialize. This move signals a sought-after expansion within the firm.

Meanwhile, National Grid's CEO, John Pettigrew, affirmed that the power supply to Heathrow Airport remained uninterrupted, despite a recent shutdown sparking significant backlash from airline companies.

Additionally, Malaysia's trade minister, Zafrul Aziz, is facing pressure from the U.S. to crack down on the flow of Nvidia chips, intensifying restrictions with suspicions of them reaching China.

In a significant acquisition, James Hardie Industries plans to purchase Azek Company in a deal valued at $8.75 billion, aimed at introducing new product lines to homeowners and fueling corporate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

