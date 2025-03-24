Financial Headlines Shake Global Markets

In today's pivotal financial news, Wood Group is extending its takeover negotiations with Sidara, a Dubai-based company, after previous attempts to consolidate six months prior did not materialize. This move signals a sought-after expansion within the firm.

Meanwhile, National Grid's CEO, John Pettigrew, affirmed that the power supply to Heathrow Airport remained uninterrupted, despite a recent shutdown sparking significant backlash from airline companies.

Additionally, Malaysia's trade minister, Zafrul Aziz, is facing pressure from the U.S. to crack down on the flow of Nvidia chips, intensifying restrictions with suspicions of them reaching China.

In a significant acquisition, James Hardie Industries plans to purchase Azek Company in a deal valued at $8.75 billion, aimed at introducing new product lines to homeowners and fueling corporate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)