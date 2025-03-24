Financial Headlines Shake Global Markets
The Financial Times highlights key economic events: Wood Group extends takeover talks with Sidara, the National Grid chief calms Heathrow power concerns, Malaysia curbs Nvidia chip export to China under U.S. pressure, and James Hardie acquires Azek for $8.75 billion.
In today's pivotal financial news, Wood Group is extending its takeover negotiations with Sidara, a Dubai-based company, after previous attempts to consolidate six months prior did not materialize. This move signals a sought-after expansion within the firm.
Meanwhile, National Grid's CEO, John Pettigrew, affirmed that the power supply to Heathrow Airport remained uninterrupted, despite a recent shutdown sparking significant backlash from airline companies.
Additionally, Malaysia's trade minister, Zafrul Aziz, is facing pressure from the U.S. to crack down on the flow of Nvidia chips, intensifying restrictions with suspicions of them reaching China.
In a significant acquisition, James Hardie Industries plans to purchase Azek Company in a deal valued at $8.75 billion, aimed at introducing new product lines to homeowners and fueling corporate growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Wood Group
- Sidara
- National Grid
- Heathrow
- Malaysia
- Nvidia
- James Hardie
- Azek
- export
ALSO READ
TRUSTWELL Hospitals Pioneers Life-Changing Ear Surgery for Malaysian Teen
Travel Advisory: Malaysia Urges Caution in Southern Thailand
Singapore Firms Allegedly Funnel $390M U.S. Servers to Malaysia
India and Malaysia to Co-Chair Pivotal ADMM-Plus Meeting on Counter-Terrorism
IFC and Cagamas Partner to Accelerate Green Building Finance in Malaysia, Advancing Climate and Inclusivity Goals